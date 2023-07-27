Man hurt in Hampton shooting, police say

The Hampton Police Division said officers responded to the 1st block of Ireland Street for reported shots heard in the area.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Newport News man was hurt in a Hampton shooting late Wednesday night.

The Hampton Police Division said officers responded to the 1st block of Ireland Street shortly after 11:45 p.m. for reported shots heard in the area.

Officers found several shell casings and then got word that a man walked into Riverside Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was a 26-year-old man whose injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Investigators believe the man was walking on Woodland Road when someone started shooting at him. He told police that he fell to the ground and started to shoot back at them.

The suspects got away after the man returned fire.

The Hampton Police Division said the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are being investigated.