Man seriously hurt following shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police say a man was seriously hurt following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Hampton.

According to the Hampton Police Division, authorities received a call about shots fired shortly after noon in the 100 block of Spanish Trail. Then a short time later, a 29-year-old man walked into a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two incidents are related and that they have identified the people who were allegedly involved, who have been cooperating with investigators.

No arrests have been made at this time, as the motive and circumstances remain under investigation.