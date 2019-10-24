HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old student was arrested after a gun and narcotics were found on Hampton High School's property on Thursday.

Police said the police division was performing a routine contraband scans of the student parking lot when a police K-9 alerted officers to a specific vehicle.

The investigating led officers to arrest Antonio D. Ashe. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of marijuana.

The Hampton Police Division said Ashe is currently being held at the Hampton City Jail.

Officers said there was no threat to the school and the investigation is ongoing.

