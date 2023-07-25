x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hampton

Hampton students build and race solar go-karts

Flying Classroom's "Build & Soar Program" gave middle school students in Hampton City Schools the opportunity to build solar go-karts during their summer session.
Credit: 13News Now

HAMPTON, Va. — A group of Hampton students showed off solar go-karts that they built themselves in a big race Tuesday afternoon. 

Flying Classroom created the "Build & Soar Program" in partnership with Experience Aviation. It gave middle school students in Hampton City Schools the opportunity to build solar go-karts during their summer session, according to a news release. 

The "Solar Speed with STREAM" event wrapped up their hard work with a race. Students raced their go-karts around the tracks at Hunter B. Andrews and George P. Phenix schools. 

Flying Classroom is a digital Pre-K through 12th grade STEM curriculum based on the expeditions of Captain Barrington Irving, according to the release. Irving set two Guinness World Records: the youngest and first Black man to fly solo around the world. 

Students built the go-karts with the guidance of Flying Classroom staff and HCS teachers. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'Boots & Beer-tails: Summer Rodeo' to benefit Hampton first responders, people with muscular dystrophy

Before You Leave, Check This Out