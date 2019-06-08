HAMPTON, Va. — Dozens of Hampton middle school students are getting the chance to see the criminal justice system up close and personal.

It's all part of the Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program.

The week-long program gives students the opportunity to learn about the criminal justice system and how it works.

Students get to watch live trials in the circuit court, hear from a former gang leader, visit the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Hampton Police Department, Hampton Magistrate, Hampton Sheriff’s Department, Hampton Probation and Parole, Hampton Courts, Hampton 911 and Real Time Center, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Office of the Attorney General and the Virginia State Capitol.

“We want these kids to feel valued, we want them to feel they have worth and we are investing in them in positive ways,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said.

“I always thought crime prevention begins in the home and spreads out,” Bell said. “If you want to teach a young person about respect and authority in the home and community, that child has a better understanding of what law and order is and structure is, and they have a healthy respect for the law.”

This a free program. Students will have a graduation ceremony Friday at Thomas Nelson.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office partnered with local and federal agencies in helping guide students who are taking part in JCAP.