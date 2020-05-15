Hampton to close parts of Queens Way, Mellen Street to make space for outdoor dining for restaurants

The plan is in response to Virginia's Phase One requirement that restaurants with outdoor seating are allowed to seat customers at 50% capacity.

HAMPTON, Va. — The City of Hampton plans to close parts of Queens Way and Mellen Street to make temporary space for outdoor dining for restaurants.

The plan begins Friday and is in response to Virginia's Phase One requirement that restaurants with outdoor seating are allowed to seat customers at 50% capacity.

Some restaurants on Queens Way and Mellen Street will have to apply for temporary outdoor dining permits. City officials said it will be a quick approval process.

Restaurants should receive them as soon as next weekend.

The seating allows for customers to dine outdoors and still maintain social distancing guidelines.

City Manager Mary Bunting made the announcement on Facebook Live on Thursday evening.

The applications will be short-form and available on the city's website beginning Monday.

Restaurants who want to serve alcohol in the expanded outdoor areas would also need to apply to the Virginia ABC. That will also be an expedited process, according to the news release.

The state has set up strict guidelines for restaurants in Phase One.