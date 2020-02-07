Hampton University changes fall plans, offers online-only classes, reduces tuition

Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey said the change in plans is being done out of an abundance of caution for faculty and students.

HAMPTON, Va. — As cases of coronavirus spike across the U.S., Hampton University said Thursday it adjusted its plans for the fall semester and will offer online-only courses.

Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey said the change in plans is being done out of an abundance of caution for faculty and students.

Harvey previously announced plans for in-person classes this fall with numerous safeguards in place.

"In my previous communication with students, I stated that the University was making plans to reopen the campus for fall 2020 semester," Harvey said in a letter to students and staff. "In the short period of time that has passed since my last communication, the COVID-19 situation has changed drastically. As a result, the University must make changes to its initial plans."

As a result of the change and because of the financial burden the pandemic has caused for students and their families, the college said it would reduce tuition and comprehensive fees 15% for the fall semester. That means the total cost for 10 to 17 undergraduate hours will be $12,519. That represents a savings of $2,187 for the fall semester. The reduced rate will be reflected in each student's tuition bill.