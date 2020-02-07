Hampton University changes fall plans: will be online-only

Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey announced Thursday that the change in plans is being done in an abundance of caution for faculty and students.

HAMPTON, Va. — As cases of coronavirus spike across the U.S., one local university has announced it is adjusting its plans and will go to online-only courses when the fall semester begins.

Harvey had previously announced plans for in-person classes this fall with numerous safeguards in place.

"In my previous communication with students, I stated that the University was making plans to reopen the campus for fall 2020 semester," Harvey said in a letter to students and staff. "In the short period of time that has passed since my last communication, the COVID-19 situation has changed drastically. As a result, the University must make changes to its initial plans."

As a result of the change and the financial burden the pandemic has caused for students and their families, Harvey also announced tuition and comprehensive fees would be reduced by 15 percent for the fall semester. The reduced rate will be reflected in each student's tuition bill.