Hampton University Concert Choir performs at White House Juneteenth Concert

The Hampton University Concert Choir performed for President Joe Biden and others at the 2023 White House Juneteenth Concert on Tuesday.

HAMPTON, Va. — The White House got to hear some local vocal talent!

The Hampton University Concert Choir, led by director Omar Dickenson, performed Tuesday for President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and others on the White House South Lawn to celebrate Juneteenth.

The holiday is next week and it honors the end of slavery on June 19, 1865.

"We are absolutely thrilled and proud to have the Hampton University Concert Choir represent our institution at the White House for this remarkable Juneteenth Concert," University President Darrell K. Williams said in a news release. "This invitation speaks volumes about the immense talent and unwavering dedication of our choir members, as well as the incredible leadership of Director Omar Dickenson. I extend my appreciation to the President and First Lady for hosting this extraordinary event. The Hampton University Concert Choir's performance will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on this momentous occasion, showcasing the talent, passion, and artistry that epitomize our university's commitment to excellence."