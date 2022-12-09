Hampton University announces continued partnership with Prudential Financial, renames part of school building

Over 500 business students are able to access networking and job opportunities, real-world experiences, $10,000 fellowship scholarships and more.

HAMPTON, Va. — The James T. George School of Business at Hampton University and Prudential Financial/PGIM announced a continued partnership on Friday that aims to advance opportunities for HBCU students, while also honoring school history.

"On behalf of the Hampton University community, I would like to thank Prudential for their unwavering support of our students,” said Darrell K. Williams, Hampton University President.

“I am proud to see Hampton and Prudential continuing to collaborate and explore new, bold, comprehensive approaches to enabling our students to become the next generation of outstanding business professionals."

The positive relationship between the university and the financial asset company was marked by a renaming ceremony for the school's main lecture hall.

Formerly known as Buckman Room 101, the space will now be named Dr. Sid H. Credle Hall in honor of the late dean.

The partnership between institutions goes beyond names, however.

According to a news release, over 500 business students are able to access networking and job opportunities, real-world experiences, $10,000 fellowship scholarships and more through the collaboration.

“Prudential Financial is a long-time supporter of HBCUs, and Hampton is one of our strongest partners,” said Shané Harris, president of The Prudential Foundation.