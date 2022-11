HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students are getting a little help with gas money this Thanksgiving.

According to a release from the university, 400 students received $25 gas cards to help with their holiday travel.

University leaders, along with President Darrell K. Williams, handed out the gift cards Friday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. All students had to do was show their university ID and they received a gift card for either Wawa or Exxon.