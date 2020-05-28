Hampton University hosts food drive to help those in need

HAMPTON, Va. — Hundreds of families were able to pick up meals from a food drive at Hampton University on Thursday.
The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has organized a number of these events to support those who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group's CEO said they're doing everything possible to keep staff and volunteers safe during the events.
"The people will just drive through," explained Karen Joyner. "We already have them lined up. They'll open their trunks and our volunteers and staff will put lots and lots of food in their trunks. Then they just drive away."