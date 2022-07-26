Hampton University Marching Force performs in NYC at U.S. Open

The band performed as part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open.

NEW YORK — The Hampton University Marching Force performed at the U.S. Open in New York City on Wednesday.

According to the university, the band performed as part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open.

Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams also participated in a pre-match ceremony.

“Congratulations to the Hampton University Marching Force for being invited to perform at the U.S. Open,” Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams said in a news release. "Dr. Jones, his staff, and the elite group of talented, young musicians and dancers who make up The Force continue to demonstrate the Standard of Excellence."