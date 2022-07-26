Hampton University Marching Force to perform at U.S. Open in New York

According to Hampton University, the band will be part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history and pride.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton University Marching Force will head to New York City to perform at the U.S. Open Wednesday, the university announced Monday.

The band will be part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open, the school said. The university also said the band will be stopping to perform at high schools along the way to recruit the next generation.

“Congratulations to the Hampton University Marching Force for being invited to perform at the U.S. Open,” Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams said in a news release. "Dr. Jones, his staff, and the elite group of talented, young musicians and dancers who make up The Force continue to demonstrate the Standard of Excellence."

HBCU Live debuted last year at the Open. Because of its success, an expanded version is coming back this year.

HBCUs traditionally have large communal hubs called "yards." The spirit of those areas will be captured in this year's music, food, and entertainment at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

HBCU Live at the U.S. Open aims to reconnect the schools’ alumni, family and friends, while also illustrating the relationship between HBCUs and tennis, the university said.