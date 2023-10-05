The Strength of a Woman scholarship is specifically for those who self-identify as women and are sophomores. One student will receive the award.

HAMPTON, Va. — Mary J. Blige has partnered with PepsiCo., Inc. to create a new scholarship for women who are sophomores at Hampton University.

The Strength of a Woman scholarship is specifically for those who self-identify as women, are sophomores at Hampton University, plan to enroll full-time as an undergraduate for the 2024-2025 school year and pursue either business administration, marketing, arts, finance, or creative design.

They also have to have at least a 2.5 GPA. PepsiCo. employees or their children are ineligible for the scholarship.