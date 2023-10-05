x
Hampton

Mary J. Blige creates new $30,000 scholarship for women at Hampton University

The Strength of a Woman scholarship is specifically for those who self-identify as women and are sophomores. One student will receive the award.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Mary J. Blige introduces Sean "Diddy Combs" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

HAMPTON, Va. — Mary J. Blige has partnered with PepsiCo., Inc. to create a new scholarship for women who are sophomores at Hampton University.

The Strength of a Woman scholarship is specifically for those who self-identify as women, are sophomores at Hampton University, plan to enroll full-time as an undergraduate for the 2024-2025 school year and pursue either business administration, marketing, arts, finance, or creative design. 

They also have to have at least a 2.5 GPA. PepsiCo. employees or their children are ineligible for the scholarship.

One student will receive the $30,000 award. The application deadline is October 19. You can find more information on the scholarship's site.

