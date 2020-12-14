Hampton University President to retire in 2022

President Dr. William R. Harvey took over the position in 1978 and plans to leave his post after 43 years.

HAMPTON, Va. — It's the end of an era at Hampton University.

The university announced that longtime President, Dr. William R. Harvey, plans to retire after 43 years.

Harvey begin his tenure as the university's 12th president in 1978. Prior to beginning his career at Hampton, the Alabama native earned degrees from Talladega College, Virginia State University and Harvard University.

During his 43-year tenure, Hampton University added 92 new academic degrees, including 12 new doctoral programs. He also helped increase the endowment from $29 million to over $300 million.

"It is virtually impossible to express in words the debt of gratitude the entire Hampton University community carries ever so deeply for Dr. Harvey," the university sent out in a release. "The news of his retirement is likely to draw a full range of emotions because he has touched the lives of so many."

Harvey is scheduled to leave his post on June 30, 2022.