HAMPTON, Va. — Students at Hampton University are volunteering their time to help individuals file their taxes.

The School of Business will offer free tax return services for people who live in the Hampton Roads Community. The service is available now through April 15, 2019.

Students who volunteer their time are required to complete a sequence of training and tests to assist with tax services.

Hampton University students have been volunteering to help community members with their taxes for the past 20 years.

“I believe in giving back and helping people in the community. We’ve been doing this for about twenty years now. If any students are looking to volunteer, we need people who are committed to this process,” said Dr. P. Michael Mclain, assistant professor for the Hampton University School of Business. “We are a free service for people who want their tax return services done. We can’t charge anyone for any services. With your routing and account number, we can file your tax return with a direct deposit back into your account.”

Anyone looking for more information should contact Dr. P. Michael Mclain at 757-727-5505, or by email at mcklaipm@gmail.com.