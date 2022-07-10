Hampton University shaken after plane crash kills 1 woman, injures 2 students

Hampton University students said their entire student body is shaken after a plane crash injured two of its students and killed one woman.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students said their entire student body is shaken after a deadly plane crash Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said a small plane crashed at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport killing the pilot and injuring two Hampton University students.

Virginia State Police identified 23-year-old Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman as the instructor and co-pilot who died at the scene. A Hampton University student, 18-year-old Oluwagbohunmi Oyebode, was the pilot and another unidentified 18-year-old student was also involved in the crash.

The student pilot and one passenger, both men from Maryland, are critically hurt. They were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Hampton University students said their campus was solemn, as all classes were canceled in the wake of the tragedy.

"This is our first big tragedy," said Anna Winslow, a freshman at Hampton University. "It's just a really somber atmosphere and everyone is really sad."

Instead of going to classes, students gathered in Odgen Hall for a closed prayer service to remember everyone involved in the crash. One student said the service was so full of people that another service had to be held directly afterward.

"They had like two sessions, one at 11 and one at 12 for those who couldn't make it because it was packed," said Paige Griffin, a Hampton University freshman.

"That place has never been packed like that before like there wasn't even seats to sit down," said Lauren Jones, a Hampton University freshman. "You had to stand, everyone was standing."