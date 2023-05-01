Hampton University hit with breach of contract lawsuits

According to documents filed in Hampton Circuit Court, two people claim the school is wrongfully terminating their employment contracts.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University has been hit with three lawsuits alleging breach of contract.

According to documents filed in Hampton Circuit Court, two people claim the school is wrongfully terminating their employment contracts.

One of the plaintiffs is Kelly Harvey-Viney, the daughter of former Hampton University President William Harvey. The other plaintiff is Jesse Jackson, Jr, the son of civil right activist Jesse Jackson.

The complaint says Harvey-Viney was informed that her contract is ending in 2025, for her duties that include legal assistant to the vice president would not be enforced. The suit claims she was given an ultimatum to take a teaching position or leave.

Jackson's suit contends his contract was terminated within weeks after he signed it to work as a scholar in residence.

In another lawsuit, a third plaintiff claims he accepted a job to teach and was later informed he would not be hired.

According to the plaintiffs' attorney, the university will be served the lawsuits on Friday.

Darrell Williams took over as the new university president in July of last year.