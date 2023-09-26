Hampton commemorates Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims with butterfly release

The event next to Hampton City Hall included a butterfly release, guest speakers, a moment of reflection and directing those in need to community resources.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton leaders came together Monday with families of victims to honor and remember those who have been taken too soon.

The Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and Victim Services Unit commemorated victims with a day of tribute.

The National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims "serves as a reminder of the profound impact of violence on families and communities," a spokesperson for the Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Office wrote.

"Together we stood in solidarity with those who have suffered loss," the spokesperson said. "Let us work towards a safer, more compassionate world."