HAMPTON, Va. — A two-alarm fire broke out at a Hampton business Wednesday afternoon.

The Hampton Fire Dept. tweeted about the incident, saying it happened in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Officials said no one was hurt, but four surrounding businesses were impacted.

The cause of the fire has not been released.