Man in hospital with injury after shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man in Hampton was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, police said.
The shooting happened near 600 Michigan Drive. The call came in around 10:30 a.m.
When police got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the victim to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe the victim was near 600 Michigan Drive when the suspect discharged a firearm at the victim.
The motive and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.