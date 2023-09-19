Man in hospital with injury after shooting in Hampton

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hampton dispatch received a call for a shooting near 600 Michigan Drive.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man in Hampton was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened near 600 Michigan Drive. The call came in around 10:30 a.m.

When police got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim was near 600 Michigan Drive when the suspect discharged a firearm at the victim.

The motive and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.