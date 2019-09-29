HAMPTON, Va. — Volunteers in Hampton worked to build bunk-beds for kids in need, this weekend.

The Hampton chapter of national group Sleep In Heavenly Peace teamed up with Newport News' Lifehouse Church to make it happen.

Chapter Co-President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Dave Austin said the goal is to make every child has a bed.

“Some of these kids are 11, 12, 16 years old have never had a bed of their own,” Austin said.

“We’ve been in houses, there was no furniture in the house. The bed we bring in, in some cases is the first piece of furniture in the house.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace estimates more than 2 million children in the U.S. sleep on the floor every night.

“A lot of these families are coming from homeless or they’ve been displaced due to natural disasters," Austin said.

"We have immigrant families, refugee families who have come here and they don’t have anything.”

Weston Straver of Lifehouse Church said it's a constant problem.

“The need for these beds increases by about 6 to 10 beds every week,” Staver said.

“Just to see the joy in these kids faces as they get new beds, as they get cleans beds, clean linens, their own pillows. It’s just an incredible, incredible gift and that’s the most rewarding part of the process – just seeing the joy that it brings to kids in the community.”

Volunteers will distribute the beds to families, next weekend.

