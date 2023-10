Pierre Armour-Barnum was last seen in the 2900 block of Butternut Drive, off Mercury Boulevard, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a 61-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Pierre Armour-Barnum was last seen around noon in the 2900 block of Butternut Drive, off Mercury Boulevard, the department announced Saturday.

She was last seen wearing tan and black pajamas, black shoes with white soles and wearing eyeglasses.