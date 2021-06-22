Hampton homicide investigation underway following woman's death

A 20-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police say a homicide investigation is underway following a woman's death in Hampton on Tuesday.

Officers say they were called to the first block of Berkley Drive just before 6 p.m. A 20-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

There's no word on how the woman died, or if there are any suspects in custody at this time.

No other information was immediately available.