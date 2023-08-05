Hampton woman stabbed 7 times in face, police seek two suspects in brutal attack

Hampton Police said they are searching for two possible suspects in connection to the assault, and they need the public's help identifying them.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton woman is recovering from severe injuries after her family said she was brutally assaulted by the side of North King Street.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, suffered 7 stab wounds to the face, a brain injury, and severe damage to her eye socket, nose, and jaw.

"Her eye socket was completely crushed, her nose had to be placed back, and it was on the opposite side of her face," said Felicia Hill, the victim's sister.

According to a spokeswoman with Hampton Police, the attack happened around 5:30 p.m. on May 1 near the intersection of North King Street and Cavalier Road. Investigators are searching for two possible suspects after someone called 911 to report the men beating a woman by the side of the road.

It is unclear what exactly led up to the assault, as Hill said her sister has almost no memory of the attack because of her brain injury.

"The last thing she remembers is running down King Street away from her house and then she woke up in the hospital, and as soon as she was attacked she was knocked out," Hill said.

Hampton Police have not arrested anyone and are asking for public's help identifying two suspects. A spokeswoman gave the following descriptions of who they are looking for:

"Suspect #1 is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a red and white hat, white tank top, and red shorts. Suspect #2 is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue sweatpants."

Hill said the attack has traumatized not only her sister, but the entire family. The victim could have possible permanent nerve damage from the lacerations left on her face.

Both Hampton Police and the victim's family are urging those who might have seen the attack to come forward.

"She's going to look over her shoulder for the rest of her life, if no one comes forward. And this could happen to someone else's sister, mother, aunt, mom, and she was left to die," Hill said.