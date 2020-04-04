Hampton woman works to reach victims of domestic violence during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus has not only created a public health crisis, but it may have escalated an existing problem: domestic abuse. Saadia White hopes to give victims an outlet.

HAMPTON, Va. — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials have strongly backed the message that the safest place to be is home. But for some, home may actually be dangerous.

Hampton resident Saadia White created "Generational Survivors," which she describes as a movement designed top give abuse victims and survivors a voice. White says stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19 has especially impacted this population’s mental health.

“A victim of domestic abuse is already in a heightened state of fear. So, imagine being isolated with your abuser every day, all day,” says White. “They cannot reach their therapist. They cannot connect with their peer recovery specialist... their depression, it's at an all-time high.”

A survivor of domestic violence herself, White took to social media to share resources and advice with people who may feel trapped at home with their abuser.

“It is vital that a person such as myself, who is a community activist, continue to provide resources. We all have a part to play,” says White. “Community, right now, definitely must take care of the community.”

For the past couple of weeks, she’s also hosted virtual shows called "Society’s Survivors." The shows raise awareness of domestic violence but also provide anyone with information that may help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to hear from the community,” says White. “We wanted to know the struggles and what they're facing on a constant basis, a daily basis. We wanted to know, 'How is this affecting you?’”

But White says her main objective is to reach as many abuse victims and survivors as possible during this crisis to reassure them that isolating at home does not mean they have to suffer in silence.