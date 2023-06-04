Hampton to hold 'Youth Violence Prevention Week'

Events will be held to educate, share resources and unite the Hampton community.

HAMPTON, Va. — After the City of Hampton had a rough start to the new year with crime, staff at the Hampton Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities hope a string of anti-violence events can help bring some peace to the city.

“We’re looking to build as much awareness as possible,” Community Engagement Supervisor John Davis said.

Not long after launching a new anti-violence program for teens, Davis said they are gearing up for Youth Violence Prevention Week.

“This is something that has been celebrated in the City of Hampton for a number of years," he said. "We have now created events and opportunities for the community to come together.”

Youth Violence Prevention Week will offer events to educate, connect and share resources with young people.

It kicks off April 23 with 'Reunion of Hope' at Gosnold’s Hope Park. It's an event to remember victims of violence.

“For us to remember, again, those we have lost, but also for us to celebrate this concept of hope where we’re looking forward to the future,” Davis said.

On April 24, they will hold 'Hope, Hampton, Football' at Y.H. Thomas Neighborhood Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Neighborhood resources will be available, along with food and games. Between games, there will be high school step shows.

Wednesday, April 26 will be 'Hope After Dark', a mix-and-mingle social night for grassroots organizers to engage, connect and learn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bar Louie. You must be 21 or older for this event.

The week will end with the 'Gala of Hope' at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, where they will recognize and celebrate the work and accomplishments of youth and young adults, grassroots organizers, and leaders helping to reduce the impacts of gun violence.

Davis said young people will also get the chance to connect with community organizers. Middle and high school students can also meet with entrepreneurs and other local partners for a lesson on financial literacy.

He said this year’s event will have a larger impact on Hampton specifically.

“But also, the opportunity to come together and be community," Davis said.

"That is really important and is something that we will be focusing on.”