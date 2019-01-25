HAMPTON, Va. — Barrel Art owner Mike Prieto is looking for workers, and he wants to offer woodworking or metalworking jobs to people impacted by the government shutdown.

Even with the temporary lift of the shutdown, Prieto said he knows some families are still searching for work or an extra paycheck.

Prieto said he'd like to hire full-time workers but he's willing to bring in part-time help to finish multiple projects.

He said the hours can be flexible and experience would be a boost, but it's not required. Prieto said he can train anyone who's interested in the work and will pay $10 an hour or more based on experience.

Barrel Art is a company that uses reclaimed red wine barrels to make unique home decor and furniture. Prieto and his team craft tables, chairs, benches, cabinets, flights, art, decorations, and a variety of other products.

At Barrel Art, new employee Kenny Stevens said he never thought he'd be using his skills from woodshop class, but he's loving the work.

"When you're doing something positive instead of something negative it's always a good thing to do," Stevens said. "We can always use an extra hand around here, it helps get all this great work done."

Another employee, Sarah Roach, said she used to work in a pharmacy but now she treasures working with her hands and seeing tangible results.

"I'll take this any day," said Roach. "Honestly it's made my quality of life so much better to love a job."

Prieto was originally trying to find furloughed workers in need of work, but he's looking for anyone who might need the job and money.

He said he's been inspired by the generosity of his community during the government shutdown.

Prieto said it represents how a military community is always there to help out, and he's hoping that he can hire new employees and help them in a time of need.

If you're interested in learning more about the job openings, you can email Prieto at mike@barrel-art.com or call 757-639-5771.