HAMPTON, Va. — Historic Phoebus Spring Fling & Beer Fest returns Hampton on April 27.
The outdoor street festival features handmade arts and crafts, children’s activities, food, live entertainment, a doggie parade and costume contest.
The Planters NUTmobile with Mr. Peanut and Lucky the Dinosaur will also be at the event.
Adults 21 and over can enjoy the Spring Fling Beer Fest and craft beer tastings.
The spring fling is free. The beer fest is $30 per person.
Both events are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mellen Street in Hampton.
