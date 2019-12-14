HAMPTON, Va. — The Holly Days Illuminated Parade will bring the holiday spirit to Downtown Hampton on Saturday.

The parade—from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 602 Settlers Landing Road—will feature floats, dance groups, high school marching bands, and other community groups.

This year's theme is "Holly Days Around the World" in preparation for the 20th anniversary of the International Children's Festival in 2020.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance.

The parade is free and open to the public. The best view is along Settlers Landing Road, from the Crowne Plaza near the Virginia Air and Space Museum.

The city encourages residents to bring their entire family to enjoy the parade.

