HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton History Museum is holding Holly Days open house on Saturday, December 14.

Santa will even stop the Hampton Carousel from 1 to 6 p.m. for selfies.

The Holly Days open house will feature ornament making, live Christmas music, train displays, face painting and more family fun to at the museum. Guests will be able to tour over 400 years of Hampton's past and check out the gift shop for unique jewelry, housewares, accessories and holiday decor, and the best selection of books on Hampton’s history!

The event is free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for everyone.

Make it a full day, the Hampton Holly Days Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Settlers Landing Road!

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. There is free parking in the garage across the street. The carousel is located across Settlers Landing Road from the garage.

Click here for more information or call 757-727-1102.

