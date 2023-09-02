'Olde Hampton Village' | Major development project for LaSalle Avenue

Hampton residents are hopeful that new homes and businesses on LaSalle Avenue will improve the community.

HAMPTON, Va. — A major housing and commercial development project is moving forward in Hampton. City leaders gave the final approval to the "Olde Hampton Village" on Wednesday.

Two Virginia Beach developers are leading the project. They said it will include hundreds of homes and retail business space near Langley Air Force Base and NASA Langley.

The new homes and businesses will be at the former site of the Lincoln Park Housing Development on LaSalle Avenue. Many people living and working in this area said they are ready for something new.

“Oh, the redevelopment across the street? We can’t wait until they start the project," said resident Lee Copling, who on Thursday was putting some final painting touches at the Canaan Baptist Church.

The church sits next to the site of the future site of the Olde Hampton Village. Copling hopes that the future development will improve the community.

“We going to get families and children and help the community, to stop the gun violence," Copling predicted.

Right now, a gated fence surrounds an empty field that was once the Lincoln Park Housing Development. It was demolished seven years ago.

Now developers are moving forward with a new vision for the space.

“It’s a very big project ... about $130 million," said Axis Global Enterprises Inc. President Ross Vierra.

Vierra said there will be 118 townhomes, 284 luxury multifamily apartments, 96 independent active living senior apartments, parks, and places for businesses.

“We’ll also have 6,000 square feet of retail space and right now, about 5,000 square feet of that will be a wonderful childcare center," said Vierra.

Vierra said it could take more than two years to complete the project but they plan to create a website that tracks the construction and provide updates to the project.