Homecoming for Hampton University alumna, Google's chief diversity officer

Melanie Parker leads diversity, equity and inclusion strategies for the internet's most recognizable brand.

HAMPTON, Va. — If you Google Hampton University, the school's website is the first entry to pop up with the words "standard of excellence."

The search engine is friendly to the university in more ways than one.

The company's chief diversity officer is a proud alumna.

Melanie Parker sat down with her High Point, North Carolina, high school classmate 13News Now Anchor Janet Roach and Hampton University President Darrell Williams to talk about Google's partnership with the university.

Parker will serve as the co-grand marshal for Saturday's homecoming parade.