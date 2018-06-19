HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police are investigating after unknown suspects shot towards a residence in the Phoebus neighborhood overnight.

Public Safety Communications received a call about shots being fired around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Derry Road and West Chamberlain Ave.

Neighbor Irene Mosley showed 13News Now multiple bullet holes in her cars and home.

“Everybody around here was nervous because no one knew were the shots were coming from,” said Mosley.

Hampton Police say two residences and two unoccupied cars were struck. A further investigation revealed an Uber driver was in the area delivering food and said his car was hit two times as a result.

Neighbor Mary Thompson said she organized a weekly prayer service as a way to gather neighbors together and stand up against violence.

“I’m hoping that everybody pool together and when they see things like this, make things change, make a better change out here,” said Thompson.

Thompson said neighbors are trying to keep up morale, especially after the City of Hampton allocated more than $2 million to improve the area as part of its updated 2017 Master Plan.

No injuries were reported. Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

