Hampton Police looking for help identifying homicide suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for help identifying a suspect or suspects in a shooting that happened Sunday just before 3 a.m. and left a man dead, HPD said.

Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard just before 3 a.m.

Once there, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

No further information was released, but the investigation into the situation is ongoing.