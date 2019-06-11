HAMPTON, Va. — Young people are getting out to vote this election year, whether by car or by shuttle.

Hampton University helped students get to the polls Tuesday. One after another, shuttles dropped students off at Phoebus High School.

Asha English is a junior at HU. She said on campus, the message is "go vote."

“I think it's important for young African Americans to get their voices heard,” English said. “Everyone doesn't have a car, so the shuttle is important. Organizations on campus have been putting out flyers to vote, watch parties.”

A few minutes away from Phoebus High School, the Hampton Branch NAACP, VA League of Conservation of Voters and several community partners helped people get to the polls.

There was a mock election for the kids conducted by Alston’s Village Learning center, arts, and crafts, games and face painting.

The NAACP ACT-SO hosted a student talent show and people volunteered to Get Out the Vote Phone Bank and provide rides to the polls.

The U.S. Census Bureau said voter turnout went from 20 percent in 2014 to 36 percent in 2018 among 18 to 29-year-olds.

English hopes those numbers continue to grow.

“It's also important to focus on the local elections because it's important in the long run,” English said.

