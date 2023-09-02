Hundreds show up for drive-through food pantry event in Hampton

Event organizers say there is a lot of need in the community.

HAMPTON, Va. — In Hampton, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank partnered with Liberty Live Church for a drive-through foodbank to help families put food on the table.

Saturday morning, a long line of cars stretched around the church for the drive-through food bank.

Inflation is high and so are food prices. These days, some families may need a little extra help to get by. The foodbank and Liberty Live Church stepped in to help.

Jonathan Dimanche is the local missions pastor at the Hampton church.

“We’ve seen a huge uptick since the COVID pandemic. So many more families are in need and can seriously use the help,” Dimanche said. “There are food deserts all around and we see folks from all different ZIP codes and area codes that come by. Over on the East End, we know there are food deserts. There are a plethora of people that come around from the peninsula.”

He said his team is helping feed more than 200 families through this food drive.

“It means the world. It means practicing our faith and loving our neighbors as ourselves,” Dimanche said.