HAMPTON, Va. — The rebuilding efforts are complete at Smitty’s Better Burger, and the Hampton restaurant is having its grand reopening Friday.

The iconic burger joint has been a staple in the city since its first opening in 1956.

In March, an early morning electrical fire badly damaged the restaurant. The Smith family, owners of Smitty's, closed its doors but vowed to rebuild.

Smitty's grand reopening is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29. The restaurant is located at 1313 N. King Street.

Its open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6:50 p.m.

