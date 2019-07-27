HAMPTON, Va. — The rebuilding efforts are underway at a Hampton restaurant that has been a staple in the community for the past 63 years.

Ron Smith grew up at Smitty’s Better Burger. He was born just a few months after his father opened the eatery back in 1956.

“My mom started working here when she was 16, she soon thereafter married the owner,” said Smith.

It was the definition of a family business.

“My sisters and I would stand on five-gallon pickle buckets and work on the benches that were right here,” said Smith.

In many ways the Smith family was ahead of its time when it came to running a restaurant.

“There were no McDonalds, there were no Wendy’s, no Burger King. There was nothing, there was no fast food to speak of,” said Smith.

Smith said the key to their longevity was the bond they built with the community.

“After football games, after baseball games, it’s always been a place to gather,” said Smith.

So that’s why March 14 was so devastating for the city of Hampton, an early morning electrical fire left the iconic burger joint flame-broiled.

“My father treated this like it was one of his kids,” said Smith.

For the past four months, he has been asked the same questions.

“Every day I get asked, ‘When is it going to reopen? What’s taking so long?’” said Smith.

He said his father, who is now 89-years-old, still calls the shots and there was never really a doubt what the family needed to do. The rebuilding efforts are underway.

“It's kind of like your kid is sick, are you going to take them to the doctor? Of-course you are going to take him to the doctor. Are you going to reopen? Of course, we didn’t even think about that,” said Smith.

Smitty’s has yet to give an official reopening date but they do expect to be firing up burgers once again by the end of August.