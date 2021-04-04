Inmate at Hampton correctional facility found dead in cell

Officials said they were investigating, but that there were no indications of foul play.

HAMPTON, Va. — A spokesperson for the Hampton Police Division and Hampton Sheriff's Office said that an inmate in the city jail died Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, a deputy found the man unresponsive inside a cell on Sunday shortly before 2 p.m. at the Hampton City Jail, located at 135 High Court Lane.

As soon as deputies discovered the unresponsive inmate, they started performing life-saving efforts until EMS got to the scene.