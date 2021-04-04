Inmate at Hampton correctional facility found dead in cell

HAMPTON, Va. — A spokesperson for the Hampton Police Division and Hampton Sheriff's Office said that an inmate in the city jail died Sunday afternoon.
According to officials, a deputy found the man unresponsive inside a cell on Sunday shortly before 2 p.m. at the Hampton City Jail, located at 135 High Court Lane.
As soon as deputies discovered the unresponsive inmate, they started performing life-saving efforts until EMS got to the scene.
The inmate's death is under an ongoing investigation at this time. However, police said there are no signs of foul play involved in the incident.