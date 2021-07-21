Inmate dies at Hampton jail

The Hampton Sheriff's Office said foul play is currently not suspected.

HAMPTON, Va. — A death investigation is underway after an inmate at the Hampton Correctional Facility died on Wednesday afternoon, the Hampton Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies found 44-year-old Basim Ibn Mohammad unresponsive in his jail cell around 4:30 p.m. Deputies reportedly performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but Mohammad did not survive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected.

No other information was immediately available.