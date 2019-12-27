HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton says it could cost between $750,000 and $1 million to repair Buckroe Fishing Pier after a barge crashed into it last month.

That cost doesn't include the additional $98,000 to stabilize the pier and remove debris.

The pier was severely damaged on Nov. 17 when a loose barge slammed into it early in the morning. The pier collapsed minutes later.

The area was experiencing a coastal storm, and strong winds and turbulent waves caused emergency crews to delay removing the barge near the pier.

The city is also pursuing a claim with barge owner's insurance company.

Officials said residents should stay away from the pier since it is unstable and unsafe.

The 709-foot pier is located near Point Comfort Road, in the same area as the previous pier which was destroyed by Hurricane Isabel in 2003, according to the city of Hampton.

The pier was rebuilt and reopened in 2009.

It was renamed the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier in 2015 to honor the city's long-time parks and recreation director Jim Wilson, according to a 2015 Daily Press article. Wilson retired in 2016.

The pier is supported by concrete pilings with wooden decks and railings.

PHOTOS: Buckroe Fishing Pier in Hampton collapses Buckroe Fishing Pier collapsed after a loose barge crashed into it on Sunday morning. November 17, 2019. Buckroe Fishing Pier collapsed after a loose barge crashed into it on Sunday morning. November 17, 2019. Buckroe Fishing Pier collapsed after a loose barge crashed into it on Sunday morning. November 17, 2019. Viewer Debbie Garland sent in this photo showing Hampton fire crews assisting in securing the barge that struck Buckroe Fishing Pier on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Viewer Debbie Garland sent in this photo showing crews assisting in securing the barge that struck Buckroe Fishing Pier on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Viewer Debbie Garland sent in this photo showing crews assisting in securing the barge that struck Buckroe Fishing Pier on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Viewer Debbie Garland sent in this photo showing crews assisting in securing the barge that struck Buckroe Fishing Pier on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

RELATED: Buckroe Fishing Pier collapses after a loose barge crashes into it

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.