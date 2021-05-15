JenCare doctor says new mask mandate could 'promote' vaccinations in Virginia

Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, in most cases, as of midnight Saturday. Most welcome the news, but many say they're still going to mask up.

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia's statewide mask mandate came to an end at midnight, as long as you're fully vaccinated.

For some people, like Billy Holloway, it's good news.

"You can breathe better! Get to recognize people better," Holloway said. "You think they're that person but you can't really tell because they got the mask on."

But others have said they're not so sure they're going to take their masks off, two weeks after their second dose.

"No ma'am, I'm still going to wear my mask," Ella Artis said. "You know, take precautions to make sure that this stuff has gone away. I don't want to take a chance with my life and other people's life as well."

Governor Ralph Northam said Virginia is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control that fully vaccinated people can go mask-free, most of the time.

You still have to mask up at health care facilities, public schools, in congregate settings or while on public transit (whether you're fully vaccinated or not).

"It's good news but I'm still going to wear mine for protection," Cheryl Turner said.

Holloway, Artis, and Turner were among the hundreds of people at JenCare's drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Church, this morning, hours after the new mask mandate went into effect.

Dr. Kashmal Patel said the new guidelines are welcome news and could encourage people to get vaccinated.

"Absolutely. We all are really looking forward to becoming normal," Dr. Patel said. "We want to hug our grandchildren, we want to go to events, we want to see people get married, I think the new guidelines are really going to promote vaccinations; And we're so excited to be able to vaccinate the community so we can all enjoy these changes together."

The CDC guidelines also state that two weeks after your final shot, you no longer need to social distance except for in places like hospitals, homeless shelters, prisons and certain businesses that have their own policies.

For those who got their second shots, Saturday afternoon, it's about getting back to normal, safely.

JenCare Nurse Practitioner, Laurie Salerno also welcomed the new guidelines.

"With the changes in the CDC guidelines, to be able to get together with your family who has been vaccinated - two weeks later to be able to take off those masks and hug each other... I think that it's giving people security," she said.