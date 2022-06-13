Judge sends Bigsby's child neglect charges to grand jury, denies him bond 5th time

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, a Hampton man accused of felony child neglect, was denied bond by a judge for the fifth time on Monday.
In a morning court hearing, the judge found that there's enough evidence in Bigsby's case to send it to a grand jury on July 5. That grand jury won't decide if he's guilty; they'll decide if there's enough evidence against Bigsby that he should face trial for child neglect.
Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old boy Codi Bigsby, is facing seven felony counts of child neglect, all unrelated to his son's disappearance.
He reported the boy missing on January 31.
Police officers brought Bigsby into the station to ask him about Codi's disappearance and while they were talking, he allegedly told them he'd left his young children at home alone before.
That's what the child neglect charges hinge on.
Here's how his case has gone so far:
- Feb. 8: A judge denies Bigsby bond for the first time.
- Feb. 17: Bigsby's lawyer appeals the bond decision, but all three Hampton Circuit Court judges recuse themselves from the new hearing.
- April 5: A judge denies Bigsby bond for the second time.
- Late April: Bigsby switches lawyers.
- May 11: Matheny-Willard files a formal complaint against Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot for how the division has handled the investigation.
- May 15: Matheny-Willard appeals the latest bond decision.
- May 23: A judge denies Bigsby bond for the third time.
- June 7: A judge denies Bigsby bond for the fourth time.