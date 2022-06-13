Judge sends Bigsby's child neglect charges to grand jury, denies him bond 5th time

They'll decide if there's enough evidence against Bigsby that he should face trial for child neglect.

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, a Hampton man accused of felony child neglect, was denied bond by a judge for the fifth time on Monday.

In a morning court hearing, the judge found that there's enough evidence in Bigsby's case to send it to a grand jury on July 5. That grand jury won't decide if he's guilty; they'll decide if there's enough evidence against Bigsby that he should face trial for child neglect.

Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old boy Codi Bigsby, is facing seven felony counts of child neglect, all unrelated to his son's disappearance.

He reported the boy missing on January 31.

Police officers brought Bigsby into the station to ask him about Codi's disappearance and while they were talking, he allegedly told them he'd left his young children at home alone before.

That's what the child neglect charges hinge on.