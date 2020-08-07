x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Julia Tomlin, mother charged with son's murder, ruled fit to stand trial in Hampton

Julia Tomlin appeared in circuit court via video for her mental examination. She was ruled fit to stand trial in the death of her 2-year-old son, Noah Tomlin.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton woman charged in the death of her 2-year-old son has been ruled fit to stand trial.

Julia Tomlin appeared in Circuit Court via video on Wednesday morning for her mental examination.

The 35-year-old Tomlin faces charges of second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, child abuse, and three counts of felony child neglect in the death of her son, Noah Tomlin. 

Julia Tomlin reported Noah missing in June 2019, launching a 10-day search.

During her appearance Wednesday, Tomlin was wearing a mask and had her head down the entire time.

Her next court appearance is on July 16 to set a new trial date.

RELATED: Trial of Julia Tomlin, mother charged in toddler's death, postponed

RELATED: Hampton judge sets trial date for Noah Tomlin's mother Julia

RELATED: Julia Tomlin murder case moves forward to grand jury

RELATED: Noah Tomlin's biological father speaks exclusively with 13News Now