July 4 weekend boosts revenue for Peninsula restaurants

HAMPTON, Va. — Independence Day weekend isn’t always the busiest for some local restaurants. But with COVID restrictions lifted and more people vaccinated, one Hampton eatery says it’s the best July 4th holiday in years.

"It’s been really good. The whole weekend's been really good," said Zachary Pool, bartender at Fuller's Raw Bar in Hampton.

Pool said the restaurant is busier this holiday weekend than in previous years, even before the pandemic. He said patrons keep telling him they were ready to be out for the holiday.

"I think with all of the restrictions being lifted, people are a little more antsy to get out of the house," he said.

It seems to be a trend this year.

The National Retail Federation predicts people will spend $7.5 billion on food items, which is $1 billion more than last year.

The out-of-town rush also helps. The NRF poll shows 86 percent of the country celebrated the holiday, and that's up 10 percent from 2020.

“COVID [restrictions] being lifted a little bit gives you that kind of freedom,” said Dino Dunn, of Hampton.

Dunn and his family have been planning some kind of family gathering for months, and they finally feel the time is right.

“It feels great because we haven’t been doing that in a while,” he said.

His family is coming from Charlotte, North Carolina to Buckroe Beach. They’re of the 48 million Americans AAA expects traveled this holiday weekend. It’s just shy of numbers in 2019.

Back at Fuller's, the out-of-town rush is a welcome boost, especially when Pool thinks back to this time last year when the restaurant could only offer take-out and limited seating.

"I’m super glad to see all of these businesses thriving again; that we survived the pandemic," he said.