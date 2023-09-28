Jurassic Quest, 'nation's biggest Dinosaur experience', coming to Hampton Roads this weekend

The well-known experience boasts "dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig."

HAMPTON, Va. — Jurassic Quest, "the nation's biggest Dinosaur experience", is coming back to Hampton Roads!

The well-known experience boasts "dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull."

There are activities and exhibits for people of any age to come out and enjoy.

Jurrasic Quest will be in town from September 29 through October 1 at varying times at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.