Hampton Sheriff's Office warns residents of jury duty phone scam

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Hampton Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that is circulating in the area.

According to a news release, scammers are calling and falsely identifying themselves as working for the "Hampton Sheriff's Department" -- not the Hampton Sheriff's Office -- and telling the resident that they missed jury duty.

The caller then says that they have a warrant for the resident's arrest, which can be avoided if they pay using a gift card or some other hard-to-trace payment method.

The Sheriff's Office says this is absolutely a scam!

"This scam has been duplicated all across the country, so do not assume that your community will not be targeted," the Sheriff's Office said. The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office reported a very similar scam earlier in the month, for example.

Officials said city departments will never call to collect fines over the phone and if you get such a call, do not give out any information.

The Sheriff's Office, along with the Hampton Police Division, is investigating the scam calls.

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to avoid scams: