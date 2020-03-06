Justice rally, voter drive planned ahead of curfew in Hampton

With the citywide curfew now in place, the rally is expected to end around 7:30, giving people enough time to get home.

HAMPTON, Va. — The NAACP is planning a justice rally in Hampton Wednesday night, but organizers are confident it will remain peaceful

President of the Hampton Branch NAACP Gaylene Kanoyton is aware of the protests Tuesday night at Peninsula Town Center that resulted in several businesses being damaged, but she says Wednesday's rally is much different.

Kanoyton said Wednesday's event is a youth and community rally for justice, as well as a voter registration drive. It's meant to give young people an opportunity to speak on what they're seeing across the country, and here locally.

It's also a chance for people to protest, but who do not want to march.

"It's time for us to stand up and speak out and make some changes, make sure people can vote and look at legislation to change," Kanoyton said.

She added, "I pray it's a turning point because it's all over the world, and turn anger into action."